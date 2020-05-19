Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $6.02 on Monday, reaching $179.83. 4,652,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

