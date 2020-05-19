Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 702,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 316,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,976,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

