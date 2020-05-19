Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.31.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,262,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,380,144. The company has a market capitalization of $1,402.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

