Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,262,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,380,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,402.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

