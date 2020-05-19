Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 337.92 ($4.45).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

LON:MAB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 153.40 ($2.02). 1,024,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 338.99. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $658.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.