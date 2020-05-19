Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 70.50 ($0.93) during trading on Tuesday. 2,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.54. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.15 ($1.38).

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

