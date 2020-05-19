Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Moderna from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.09.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,652,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300,943. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

