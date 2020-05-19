Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,813 shares of company stock worth $5,802,819. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.46 on Tuesday, hitting $1,373.49. 1,272,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,263.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,329.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.