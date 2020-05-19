Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,283,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,379. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $219.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

