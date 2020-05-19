Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) target price (down from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a sector performer rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 359.44 ($4.73).

LON MONY traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 323.20 ($4.25). 3,500,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 308.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.71.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0000834 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £134,400 ($176,795.58). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £44,057.09 ($57,954.60).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

