MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,755 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 28.4% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 615,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. 477,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

