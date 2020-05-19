MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTX. HSBC set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.20 ($175.81).

Shares of ETR MTX traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during trading on Monday, reaching €137.00 ($159.30). 892,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of €121.63 and a 200-day moving average of €211.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

