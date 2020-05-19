NavCoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $355,600.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Poloniex. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,691,455 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

