New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,831,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,958 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises about 22.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $198,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. 1,242,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.31. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

