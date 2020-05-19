NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXGPY. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. NEXT/ADR has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

