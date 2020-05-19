NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,900

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NEXT to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut NEXT to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,338.71 ($70.23).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXT stock traded down GBX 121 ($1.59) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,478 ($58.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,444.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,000.27. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a one year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.