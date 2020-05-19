NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.85. 5,058,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.