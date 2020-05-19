Nice’s (NICE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nice has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.64.

Nice stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.71. The stock had a trading volume of 376,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average is $159.55. Nice has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

