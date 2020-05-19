Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $22.48. 16,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,691. The company has a market cap of $822.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Nlight has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $23.72.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Nlight by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nlight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nlight by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

