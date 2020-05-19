Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Monday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

