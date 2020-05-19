Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at TD Securities

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 82.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDPYF. Desjardins raised shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $60.00 to $56.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of CDPYF stock remained flat at $$32.25 on Tuesday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

