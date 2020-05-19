NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $350.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,359,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,768. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $356.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Sunday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

