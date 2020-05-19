Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NYSE NKE traded up $4.05 on Monday, hitting $91.04. 8,516,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

