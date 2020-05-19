Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. VF makes up about 1.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in VF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. 3,027,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,254. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

