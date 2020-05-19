Oak Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.90. 7,021,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

