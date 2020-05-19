Oak Asset Management LLC Has $465,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.31. 2,917,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,074. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

