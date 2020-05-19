Oak Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,913,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,727,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

