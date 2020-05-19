Oak Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. 22,045,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

