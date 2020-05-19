Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.