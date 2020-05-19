Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,470,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,759,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

