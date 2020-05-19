Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.83. 4,652,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,256. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

