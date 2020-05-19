Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.68. The firm has a market cap of $275.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

