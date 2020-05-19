Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan Sells 2,179 Shares

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.76, for a total value of C$121,510.28.

Paul Michael Duggan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Paul Michael Duggan sold 1,155 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$63,758.31.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.37. 608,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,257. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$42.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

