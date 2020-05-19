Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,886,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

