Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,805. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.