P.A.W. Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

Shares of NEE traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

