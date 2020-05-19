Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 8,603 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 446.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.82 during midday trading on Monday. 2,723,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,842. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.