Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 176,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,873. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $118.54 and a 12 month high of $189.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.