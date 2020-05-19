Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.85. 3,394,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,000. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.