Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after buying an additional 332,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after buying an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 374,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. 2,753,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

