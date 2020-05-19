Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.73. 1,740,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

