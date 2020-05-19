Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.28. 23,544,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $542.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

