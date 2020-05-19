Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 630,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

