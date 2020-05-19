Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 78.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $4.38 on Monday, hitting $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

