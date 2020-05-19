Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PEP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.52. 8,480,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,826. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

