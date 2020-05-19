Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.89. 5,744,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,038. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

