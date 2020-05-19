Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.64. 1,669,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

