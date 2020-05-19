Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 990,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 986,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,414,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,068,633. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.