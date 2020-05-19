Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.95. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Cfra lowered their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

