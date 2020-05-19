Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.34. The company had a trading volume of 695,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

